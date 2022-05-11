ONTARIO

Pilots and air aficionados will have plenty to see and do this Saturday at the Ontario Municipal Airport's Fly-In.

A Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club member gives the crowd a salute as he pulls into the Ontario Municipal Airport in 2021. (The Enterprise/FILE)

ONTARIO – Area residents will get the opportunity to see dozens of planes and meet their pilots at the Ontario Municipal Airport Fly-In event Saturday.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Justin Zysk, airport manager.

“I think it should be fun,” he said.

The event is free and will feature a food truck from Mal’s Diner of Vale.

“It is essentially geared toward people coming in from all over the region with their aircraft,” said Zysk.

Pilots, he said, will fly in from the local area and from Boise, Nampa and Caldwell.

Zysk said the event will be interesting for the public as well a way to familiarize pilots with the local airfield.

“I am designing it more for those general aviation pilots so they can put Ontario on their map and come here more often,” he said.

Zysk said it is important to build relationship with pilots.

He said interest in the event is building among pilots around the region.

“For residents, this is a great way to see where their money is going, I have been trying to bridge the gap between Ontario and general aviation so I want people to come out and see that Ontario is a great area with a great airport,” said Zysk.

