MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

A Spring Fling, citywide yard sale, history talk and a fun shoot are on the calendar in the Vale area.

Mal's Diner in Vale is organizing the Spring Fling in Vale this Saturday. (The Enterprise/FILE)

VALE – North Court Street will be a happening place Saturday with vendors, music, and food as part of a Spring Fling celebration sponsored by Mal’s Diner.

The event was originally scheduled in April but inclement weather prompted organizer Malinda Castleberry, owner of Mal’s Diner, to postpone the event.

“We really didn’t want to cancel but the weather just wasn’t cooperating. We felt to wait until now would be better for everyone,” she said.

The downtown Vale event will include a food truck, a beer garden and more than 20 vendors along with live music. Castleberry said five bands will play during the event which begins at 10 a.m.

The beer garden, she said, will be in the lot behind Mal’s Diner at 218 A. St. N. in Vale.

The city agreed to allow Castleberry to close North Court Street to provide room for the bands and the vendors.

“I hope a lot of people show up. It’s free and should be a lot of fun for adults and kids,” said Castleberry.

History talk: BLM in Malheur County

Michael Wanzenried, Bureau of Land management archaeologist, will be the speaker at the May 12 meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society.

He will discuss the history of BLM lands in the county as well as recent projects.

The meeting will be at the Vale Senior Center and starts with lunch at 11:30 a.m. The cost of lunch is $9 per person. The session also will include board and officer elections.

The public is welcome to join for the program and lunch, and consider membership in the Society.

Also coming up in the area:

Shoot time at Snake Complex

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office SERT Team will hold a family fun shoot on Saturday, May 14, at the Snake River Shooting Complex in Vale.

Registration starts at 8 a.m., shooting begins at 9 a.m.

The cost is $15 per person for the first station, plus $10 for each added station.

There will be prizes, and lunch is free with each entry. Tickets for a gun raffle will be sold on the day of the event.

Sales and more sales in Vale

Vale’s Citywide Yard Sale is set for Saturday, May 14, at locations throughout town, including residences and the Vale Senior Center.

The Vale Chamber of Commerce urges residents to sign up and get a free yard sale permit at Vale City Hall. For information, contact the Chamber at 208-615-9399.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.