MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Vale's 4th of July Rodeo is coming up July 1-4, and the community is invited to nominate rodeo and community boosters to be grand marshals for the annual festivities. May 16 is the deadline to submit your pick.

Connie and Gail Bateman, last year's Grand Marshal couple, stand for applause on the opening night of the 2021 Vale Fourth of July Rodeo. (The Enterprise/FILE)

Monday, May 16, is the deadline for grand marshal nominations for the 2022 Vale 4th of July Rodeo.

Nominations will be accepted up to 5 p.m. that day.

The honor is open to individuals or families who live in the Vale market area, have made significant contributions to the Vale area, and have contributed to the sport of rodeo and the livestock or agriculture industry.

People can submit written nominations, including the history of the nominee, should be mailed to the grand marshal chairman, Don Hodge at 860 West St. S. in Vale. Call 541-473-3575 for more information.

Last year’s grand marshals were Connie and Gail Bateman, longtime Vale residents and rodeo organizers and supporters.

This year’s grand marshal barbecue will be at 6 p.m. June 29.

This year’s local rodeo competitors will test their skills at the Billy Evins Team Roping on June 17.

The rodeo slack events, free to spectators, will be on Thursday, June 30.

The rodeo shows will be Friday through Monday, July 1-4.

