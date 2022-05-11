EMPLOYMENT

Positions include: K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom, Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm

Burnt River School is hiring a K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom and a Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm. Pay dependent upon experience, low rent teacher housing available.

For more information contact the school district office 541-446-3336