EMPLOYMENT
The Enterprise
May 11, 2022 at 12:00pm
Burnt River School is hiring a K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom and a Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm. Pay dependent upon experience, low rent teacher housing available.
For more information contact the school district office 541-446-3336
OBITUARIES May. 11
OBITUARY: Samuel Henry Warrington
Samuel Henry Warrington 72, of Ontario, Oregon, lost his battle to cancer Thursday April 28 at his home with family around him.
ONTARIO May. 11
Fly-In on Saturday offers food, fun at Ontario airport
Pilots and air aficionados will have plenty to see and do this Saturday at the Ontario Municipal Airport's Fly-In.
PUBLIC NOTICES May. 11
VALE May. 11
Family creates Vale pool fund aims to help area youth
The Bella Sims Dream Big Swim Fund, spearheaded by Sherri Hironaka and Lynn McKinney and in conjunction with the city of Vale, will help local residents pay for swim lessons and other swimming equipment. The fund is named after Hironaka's granddaughter, a U.S. Olympic women's team swimmer and silver medalist.