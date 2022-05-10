Free ELECTION 2022

Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter says she secured the box and the wind-blown ballots were retrieved, but she wants voters who dropped off ballots Monday, May 9, to check with her office and make sure their votes were received.

Ballots come in to the Malheur County Clerk's office from several locations in the county, including the drop box in Jordan Valley. (The Enterprise/FILE)

If you dropped off a ballot at the Jordan Valley ballot box Monday, May 9, Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter wants to talk to you.

That’s because the door to the drop box was not properly secured and wind scattered some of the ballots for the May 17 Primary Election.

The box – on Yturri Boulevard across from the Jordan Valley post office – has since been secured and Trotter said she took steps to see that the ballots were retrieved. However, she said in a press release Tuesday morning she wants to make sure every ballot was received, so she asked those who dropped off their ballots Monday to check in with her office.

If any of the ballots are missing, she said, the voters would be able to file a replacement ballot.

Voters can contact Trotter at 541-473-5151 or [email protected]

Trotter said she has contacted the state Election Divisions to notify them of the miscue and will ensure “additional safety measures” to guarantee all ballots are secure and retraining of staff on drop box procedures.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.