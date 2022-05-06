MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

A Pops concert in Ontario, flower sales in Vale and Jordan Valley, and the history of BLM lands all get the spotlight this month. Check out the calendar of events and meetings.

Among the spring events on this week's calendar: a celebration with vendors, crafts and, of course, lots of flowering plants, at In Full Bloom Greenhouse in Vale on Saturday, May 7. Above, Tom Braniff waters flats of plants in the greenhouse. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Here's a look at what's coming up in Malheur County in the coming weeks.

WINE AND CHOCOLATE: The 6th Annual Chocolate & Wine Walk is set Saturday, May 7. Sponsored by Revitalize Ontario!, proceeds from the event will go to ongoing revitalization efforts in Ontario’s downtown. The event begins at Moore Park and tickets – which are limited – cost $40. Tickets are available at Romio’s Pizza & Pasta, Four Star Real Estate and Second & Vine. For more information go to facebook.com/RevitalizeOR.

POPS CONCERT: The Treasure Valley Symphony will sponsor its 30th annual Pops Concert Friday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Tickets for the event cost $10 and can be acquired at Red Apple Marketplace, the Four Rivers Cultural Center gift shop or at the door. Reserve tables are also available. Proceeds from the event benefit Treasure Valley Community College’s music students. For more information, contact 541-881-5586.

FFA PLANTS: The Jordan Valley FFA is offering a Mother’s Day Special sale on Friday, May 6, at the high school greenhouse. Doors open at 9 a.m. There will be a limited selection of patio pots, hanging baskets and succulent gardens that would make great gifts for mom.

The main Plant Sale follows on Friday, May 13, offering baskets, succulents, veggie starts and bedding plants. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the sale runs to 5 p.m. or when sold out.

HISTORIC: Michael Wanzenried, Bureau of Land management archaeologist , will be the speaker at the May 12 meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society. He will discuss the history of BLM lands in the county as well as recent projects. The meeting is at the Vale Senior Center and starts with lunch at 11:30 a.m., for $9 per person. The session also will include board and officer elections.

The public is welcome to join for the program and lunch, and consider membership in the organization.

FLY-IN: The Ontario Food Truck Fly-In will draw folks by air and land to the Ontario Airport on Saturday, May 14. The event will feature food, music and lots of aircraft to view from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

SPRING FLING: Vale’s rescheduled spring fling is set for May 14, with live music, food, activities and a beer garden. The festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SALES, SALES, SALES: Vale’s Citywide Yard Sale is set for Saturday, May 14, at locations throughout town.

The Vale Chamber of Commerce urges residents and businesses to sign up, get a free yard sale permit at Vale City Hall and notify the Chamber to have your sale address placed on maps that will be given to browsers. For information, contact the Chamber at 208-615-9399.

CONCERTS: Four Rivers Cultural Center has announced the lineup for its free summer concert series, Live After 5. The schedule will kick off with The Culdesac Kings on June 8. The concerts continue every two weeks on Wednesdays in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at the center in Ontario. Admission is free.

MEETINGS

Monday, May 9

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 3:30 p.m., cemetery office.

Tuesday, May 10

• Vale Senior Center board meeting, 10:30 a.m., 100 Longfellow St. S., Vale.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 8 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale. On the agenda: water reports and other business.

• Vale City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, May 11

• Malheur County Court, 9 a.m., Courthouse, Vale.

• Vale School District board meeting, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary School.

