OBITUARIES

Michele Melanie Baird (Tamez) December 31, 1951 – April 8, 2022

On Friday, April 8, Michele Melanie Baird (Tamez), loving sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at age 70 surrounded by family.

Michele was born Erika Maria Dahlke in Regensburg, Germany, on Dec. 31, 1951. She was adopted at the age of 3 by Lt. Col. Jack R. Baird and Evalyn Baird while stationed in Italy. Erika was given the name Michele Melanie by her adoptive parents. As an adopted daughter of a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Michele lived in Italy, Venezuela, New Mexico, Colorado and Texas.

After graduating, she met her husband Jose Luis Tamez while living in McAllen, Texas. The two traveled to Oregon, married and had three children: Katherine Tamez, Korina Tamez (Key) and Adam Tamez. The family settled in Vale, Oregon.

Michele was a classic movie buff and had a great love for old-time Hollywood features. She had quite an extensive collection of gadgets and gizmos, if you needed it, she had it! She loved taking short road trips with her soulmate Luis Tamez. Michele loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her new great-grand-daughter. After 50 plus years, Michele was located by her birth family in Germany that she never knew. In 2011 she was flown to Regensburg, Germany to meet her birth mother and seven siblings.

Michele is survived by her children, Katherine, Korina and Adam; six grandchildren, Garrett Tamez, Kristin Tamez (Child), Dayce Tamez, Mateo Key, Gunnar Tamez, Dax Tamez; and great-grand-daughter Olivia Child. She is also survived by her soulmate Luis, as well as her siblings in Regensburg.

A memorial service is planned for June 2022.

“Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don’t remember me at all.”