NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter Malheur County Clerk Publish date: May 4, 2022

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of: SANDRA ISBELL, Decedent. CASE NO.: 6264 NO-

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that RENE BROWN has been appointed Personal Rep-

resentative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at Post Office Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Christine Mosier-Crysler, PO Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

Dated and first published on April 27, 2022. Publish Date: April 27, 2022 & May 4 & 11, 2022

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Adrian School District, Malheur, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, will be held at Elementary School Library, 202 High Street Adrian, OR 97913. The meet- ing will take place on May 12th at 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget.

This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Bud- get Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 12th at Adrian School District, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Publish Date: May 4, 2022

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5:30 p.m.

Publish date: May 4, 2022

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the City of Vale, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 will be held at the Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on May 16th and/or May 18th (if needed) 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message, State Shared Revenue and receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the pro- posed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 11th, 2022 at Vale City Hall between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Publish date: May 4, 2022