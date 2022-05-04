EMPLOYMENT

Positions include: Vale High School Principal, K-12 ESOL Teacher, Vale Elementary School 2nd Grade Teacher, K-5 Multisubject Teacher, and a Dorm Host.

Vale High School Principal

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale High School Principal position for the 2022-2023 school year. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Oregon TSPC Administrator license. The Vale High School Principal serves on a 218-day exempt contract, and the salary is negotiated based on experience. Vale High School serves approximately 260 students in grades 9-12 with approximately 18 certified and 9 classified staff members. Vale High School staff members are dedicat- ed to meeting the social, emotional, academic, and post-high school needs of students. This has resulted in an incredible graduation rate of 97% in both 2020 and 2021. Vale High School has high academic expectations for students and offers a broad range of extracurricular activities, including: four highly-successful CTE programs, student clubs, and competitive athletic teams. Most of all, Vale High School staff seek to instill a sense of Viking Pride in all students, which encourages students to be positive and productive citizens and community servants, during and after high school.

Interested applicants must submit a letter of application, Certified Application found on the District website at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements, resume, tran- scripts, three letters of recommendation, and a copy of current Oregon TSPC license. New employees are required to pass a drug test, complete fingerprinting for a criminal re- cord check, and provide proof of being fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a District approved religious or medical exception.

Application deadline: May 5, 2022.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

K-12 ESOL Teacher

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a K-12 ESOL Teach- er position for the 2022-2023 school year. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Oregon TSPC license with an ESOL endorsement.

Interested applicants must submit a letter of application, Certified Application found on the District website at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements, resume, tran- scripts, three letters of recommendation, and a copy of current Oregon TSPC license. Salary and benefits per negotiated agreement.

Application deadline: May 5, 2022.

Vale Elementary School 2nd Grade Teacher

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a Vale Elementary School 2nd Grade Teacher position for the 2022-2023 school year. Candidates must pos- sess or be able to obtain a valid Oregon TSPC teaching license.

Interested applicants must submit a letter of application, Certified Application found on the District website at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements, resume, tran- scripts, three letters of recommendation, and a copy of current Oregon TSPC license. Salary and benefits per negotiated agreement.

Application deadline: Open until filled.

Burnt River School is hiring a K-5 Multisubject Teacher for a Self Contained Classroom and a Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm. Pay dependent upon experience, low rent teacher housing available.

For more information contact the school district office 541-446-3336