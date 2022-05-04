PHOTO GALLERY

A years-long effort to bring a stop to a neighborhood eyesore in Ontario took a major step forward on Saturday, April 30, when crews tackled mounts of debris and garbage.

Crews tackle years of accumulated garbage and debris at a home on Alameda Drive in Ontario on Saturday, April 30. County officials moved in after the long-time resident of the home was moved into a care facility. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Two front-end loaders bulldozed mounds of debris – garbage, car parts, garden equipment and move.

A crew of those fulfilling community service requirements waded in to sort garbage, supervised by Sgt. Dave Kesey of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Department.

Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce showed up too, ready with work gloves to pitch in.

It was all part of a renewed effort on Saturday, April 30, to clean up property at 1337 Alameda Drive in Ontario that has been the subject of government officials for years.

Sheriff Brian Wolfe said crews would have to return for a second time to finish the work after removing debris that filled two 30-yard drop boxes and three dump trucks.

Brandon Norris of the Malheur County Sheriff's Office supervises crews as they tackle years of accumulated garbage and debris at a home on Alameda Drive in Ontario on Saturday, April 30. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce talks with Sgt. Dave Kesey of the Malheur County Sheriff's Office as =crews tackle years of accumulated garbage and debris at a home on Alameda Drive in Ontario on Saturday, April 30. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

A sign attached to an abandoned vehicle puts the owner on notice. The vehicle was one of several set to be towed as county crews started clean-up work on Saturday, April 30, at a home on Alameda Drive in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

