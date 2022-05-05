NYSSA

Columnist Susan Barton gives us the info on a student art show, burn days and the successful Bulldog Card fundraiser.

Nyssa Elementary School (The Malheur Enterprise/FILE)

• May burn days are set for May 7-16. Remember, this is for burning yard debris only – no garbage, tires or other hazardous materials is allowed. Also, please monitor your fire and have a water supply handy.

• Nyssa Middle and High School students will display their artwork at an Art Show on Wednesday, May 11. The show is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the foyer between the gym and auditorium at the high school.

The public is invited to the show and see the amazing work by the art students.

• The Nyssa Elementary Parent Teacher Organization recently completed its annual spring fundraiser. For the first time the PTO, with major help from local businesses, sold Bulldog Cards. Students sold cards March 31 – April 11. The successful fundraiser raised more than $8,000!

Students worked hard to bring in the support of community members. Alyssa Harnden and Natalie Blazzard tied for first-place top sellers. Following closely in second place was Melina Bodila and in third place was Tenlee Tracy.

All students who sold a card or brought in a donation were entered into a drawing to throw a pie in the face of Principal Matt Murray at the April awards assembly. Students who brought in $100 or more will have their names entered in a drawing to be principal for the day and eat lunch with Officer Rodriguez.

The classes with the most participation were Mrs. Heliwell’s second grade class and Mr. Segura’s fifth grade class. They celebrated with a pizza party.

This fundraiser would not have been possible without the incredible support of local businesses. Munk Family Dental sponsored the design and printing of the cards. The businesses providing deals listed on the cards include: Cattle Drive Coffee & Grill; 710 Bowling Alley, Ontario; Papa Murphy’s, Ontario; Sugar Momma, Ontario; B&W Car Wash, Ontario; Nyssa Mercantile; Cakes by Idalia; Subway, Nyssa; M&W Express; Froerer Farms.

Funds raised go toward a variety of needs for the elementary school throughout the year. The PTO helps by sponsoring field trips, purchasing classroom supplies, buying Christmas gift kits for students to assemble for parents, purchasing equipment for the school, and sponsorship of the spelling bee.

A large portion of the funds will help purchase a new piece of equipment for the south school playground at a future date.

Businesses, students, parents, and teachers all came together to make this a success. The PTO thanked all for making Nyssa a great town to live and raise children.

Bulldog cards are still available at the elementary school and city hall. They cost $20 and expire March 31, 2023.

The PTO is always looking for more parents to help with its efforts. If you would like to come to a meeting or talk with a PTO member about how to get involved, email nyssapto @gmail.com or visit nyssaelementarypto on Facebook. Go Bulldogs!

Submit your Nyssa news and information to Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

