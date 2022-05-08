VALE

"The DaVinci Code," the intriguing thriller centered on the Vatican, gets the attention of the Vale Book Club this Thursday evening.

Books on the Vale Book Club's reading list can be checked out at the Vale Library. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

The Vale Book Club takes up “The DaVinci Code,” the controversial thriller by Dan Brown, at the Thursday, May 5, meeting.

The club meets at 7 p.m. at the home of Carol Spears, and Doreen DeAngeles will facilitate the discussion.

Brown’s book examines the authority of the Vatican, garbing facts with clever fiction in a narrative that is intriguing and thought-provoking.

This is the second in a series by Brown featuring as protagonist Robert Langdon, a Harvard symbologist. Langdon’s expertise in the early church is tapped to evaluate medieval mysteries and such topics as the Templars, Leonardo DaVinci and cyphers hidden in art.

In this book, Langdon is called upon to examine the murder of the curator of the Louvre, whose body has been found covered in baffling symbols. The curator was involved in a secret society that once included DaVinci.

When there’s a revelation the Vatican wishes to keep secret, a high-ranking church official and member of Opus Dei, an ultra-conservative sect, is sent to destroy the investigation and Langdon.

The book selection for the club’s June 2 session is “Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir,” by Azar Nafisi.

For information about the book club, contact Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777. The books are provided through the Vale Library using the Sage Library Network.

Note: Review information is excerpted from The Bookshelf and Pikes Peak Library District online.

