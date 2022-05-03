MALHEUR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Girls on Nyssa High School's track team won several events on Friday, April 29, to take the team title at the Don Walker Invitational. The Nyssa boys team finished second at the meet.

NYSSA – The Nyssa girls track team took the title at the Don Walker Invitational on Friday and the boys team finished second.

Twenty-one prep teams competed in the meet held at Nyssa High School.

In girls team results, Adrian finished with ninth place while Vale was 11th.

In team standings for the men, Nampa Christian claimed top honors with 115 points. Vale was sixth with 50 points and Adrian 15th with three team points. Huntington finished 17th with two team points.

Individually, Nyssa dominated in girls events. Gracie Johnson clinched first in the 200-meter race with at time of 27.34 seconds. Both of the Nyssa girls relay teams also claimed first place. In the 4x100 relay, the Nyssa team of Asbel Tellez Jaquez, Gracie Johnson, Kate Vineyard and Marly Ausman was first with at time of 51.84. In the 4x400 relay race, the Bulldog squad of Kate Vineyard, Brynlee Hartley, Gracie Johnson and Asbel Tellez Jaquez won in a time of 4:26.32.

Nyssa’s Marly Ausman won the shot put event with a toss of 35-09 and was first in the discus with a throw of 124-05.

Nyssa’s Ambrie Draper claimed first place in the pole vault with a jump of 9-06. Bella Johnson was third in the 100-meter hurdles for Vale with a time of 18.19 and third in the 300-meter hurdles event with a time of 53.58.

Orin Stipe of Nyssa finished first in the boys 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.He was also second in the long jump event.

Vale’s Trevor Stewart was first in the men’s 1500 race with a time of 4:27.52 while teammate Charles Lamb finished second in the men’s 400-meter race with a time of 52.64 seconds for the Vikings.

Evalyn Nunez was first for Adrian in the women’s 3000-meter race with a time of 12:50.22.

– Pat Caldwell

Boys results

Team scores: 1. Nampa Christian, 115. 2. Nyssa, 91. 3. Grant Union, 70. 4. Payette, 61. 5. Weston-McEwen, 59. 6. Vale, 50. 7. Burns, 36/Imbler 36. 9. Pine Eagle, 30. 10. Prairie City, 27/ Baker, 27. 12. Riverside, 25. 13. Elgin, 14. 14. Council, 13. 15. Wilder, 3/Adrian 3. 17. Huntington, 2.

Girls results

Team Scores: 1. Nyssa, 106. 2. Nampa Christian, 97. 3. Crane, 79. 4. Burns, 65. 5. Payette, 54. 6. Weston-McEwen, 53. 7. Imbler, 41. 8. Grant Union, 34.5. 9. Adrian, 22. 10. Riverside, 20. 11. Vale, 16. 12. Prairie City, 13.5. 13. Wilder, 13. 14. Pine Eagle, 12, Elgin, 12. 16. Council, 10. 17 Baker, 9. 18. McDermitt, 2.

SCOREBOARD

SOFTBALL

Friday, April 29

La Grande 7, Ontario 0

Ontario 9, La Grande 5.

Umatilla 3, Vale 2

Vale 14, Umatilla 0

Nyssa 20, Irrigon 6

Nyssa 18, Irrigon 2

BASEBALL

Friday, April 29.

La Grande 31, Ontario 0

La Grande 21, Ontario 0

Vale 19, Umatilla 0

Vale 28, Umatilla 4

Irrigon 18, Nyssa 8

Irrigon 20, Nyssa 10

Zach Carlson of Harper lets loose of the shot during the Don Walker Invitational track meet at Nyssa High School on Friday, April 29. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Rance Jordan of Adrian competes in the long jump at the Don Walker Invitational in Nyssa on Friday, April 29. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Athletes from 21 high school teams competed in the Don Walker Invitational in Nyssa on Friday, April 29. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Preston Hutchings of Adrian competes in the shot put at the Don Walker Invitational in Nyssa on Friday, April 29. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Liz Fritts of Vale competes in the long jump at the Don Walker Invitational in Nyssa on Friday, April 29. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Competitors wait their turn in the girls pole vault at the Don Walker Invitational at Nyssa High School on Friday, April 29. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Jessica Dotson of Vale competes in the girls pole vault at the Don Walker Invitational at Nyssa High School on Friday, April 29. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Lindsey Bertalotto of Adrian competes in the javelin at the Don Walker Invitational in Nyssa on Friday, April 29. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Nyssa's Anthony Arizmendi prepares to get the baton to Skyler Cade in the 4x100 relay race at the Don Walker Invitational at Nyssa High School on Friday, April 29. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

A long jumper stretches for distance at the Don Walker Invitational in Nyssa on Friday, April 29. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Jenny Pascascio, Maria Trinidad, Thalia Ramirez of Nyssa run in the 1500-meter race at the Don Walker Invitational at Nyssa High School on Friday, April 29. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Gear for the discus is ready to go at the Don Walker Invitational in Nyssa on Friday, April 29. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

