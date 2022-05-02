PHOTO GALLERY

Paint brushes, brooms and shovels were the tools of the day on Saturday, April 30, as volunteers spread out across Vale to participate in Serve Day.

Kamrie Johnson and Taylor Stepleton paint window trim at the Stone House Museum in Vale on Saturday, April 30. They were participating in Serve Day. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

For the ninth year, volunteers stepped forward to help with projects to improve the community as part of Serve Day.

On Saturday, April 30, helpers did everything from paint picnic benches to repair park equipment to cleaning up landscaping. Projects took place in Vale, Ontario and Nyssa in Malheur County and at locations in Payette County as well.

The event is organized by an Ontario nonprofit, Better Together.

“Better Together exists to connect resources and volunteers with the needs in our community in order to improve the area in which we live. We place a high priority on projects that will increase the safety and health of individuals,” according to its website.

Evelyn Dame, Serve Day volunteer coordinator, said in an email to the Enterprise that the organization recorded 986 volunteers. That was equal to pre-pandemic participation and 245 more than in 2021, she said.

"This year we had 55 businesses and organizations participate by putting teams together in addition to the many individuals and families that supported the event. This is an increase of 14 over last year," said Dame.

"We had wonderful stories and experiences shared by both those receiving the service and those that rendered it," Dame said. "It is truly a event that unites the community around a common goal of making a positive difference in the communities where we live, work and play."

Volunteers tackle touch-up chores at the Stone House Museum in Vale on Saturday, April 30. They were participating in Serve Day. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Volunteers tackle touch-up chores at the Stone House Museum in Vale on Saturday, April 30. They were participating in Serve Day. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Kamrie Johnson tackles touch-up chores at the Stone House Museum in Vale on Saturday, April 30. She was participating in Serve Day. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Volunteers tackle touch-up chores at the Stone House Museum in Vale on Saturday, April 30. They were participating in Serve Day. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Volunteers tackle touch-up chores at the Stone House Museum in Vale on Saturday, April 30. They were participating in Serve Day. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Luke Keller masks window trim at the Stone House Museum in Vale on Saturday, April 30. He was participating in Serve Day. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Luke Keller masks window trim at the Stone House Museum in Vale on Saturday, April 30. He was participating in Serve Day. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Volunteers tackle touch-up work at the Stone House Museum in Vale on Saturday, April 30. They were participating in Serve Day. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Lily Hale paints the window trim at the Stone House Museum in Vale on Saturday, April 30. She was participating in Serve Day. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Bob Phillips, Kailey McGourty, John Wolfe and Walker Phillips paint picnic tables in the shelter at Wadleigh Park in Vale on Saturday, April 30. They were participating in Serve Day. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Kailey McGourty, John Wolfe, Walker Phillips and Emily Fuller paint picnic tables in the shelter at Wadleigh Park in Vale on Saturday, April 30. They were participating in Serve Day. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Contact Editor Les Zaitz: [email protected]

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.