Free OREGON POLITICS
Candidates for Oregon governor tackle state issues in unique Q&A
Issues from crime and safety to climate change to education were put to every candidate running for governor in Oregon. Here's how they responded in a statewide media collaboration in which Malheur Enterprise participated.
Malheur Enterprise
April 28, 2022 at 1:32pm
Locked boxes organized by voting precinct are used to shuttle ballots to various stations at the Malheur County Courthouse for processing by the Malheur County Clerk's Office. (The Enterprise/Les Zaitz)
Nearly three dozen candidates for governor are vying for their parties’ nomination in the 2022 primaries on May 17. A collaborative of Oregon journalists wrote 15 questions to help you get to know these folks before you cast your ballot. Click on each candidate’s “card” to see how they responded to our questions on housing, crime, education, the economy and environmental issues.
ABOUT THE COLLABORATION: Media outlets across Oregon are taking a novel approach to covering the 2022 governor’s race: They’re working together.
The 2022 Oregon Media Collaboration on the governor’s race stemmed from the wants of voters themselves. In listening sessions earlier this year, Oregonians told the Oregon Capital Chronicle, Rural Development Initiatives, and the Agora Journalism Center that they were ready for changes in election coverage.
READ MORE HERE.
FreeOREGON POLITICS Apr. 28
Candidates for Oregon governor tackle state issues in unique Q&A
Issues from crime and safety to climate change to education were put to every candidate running for governor in Oregon. Here's how they responded in a statewide media collaboration in which Malheur Enterprise participated.
COMMENTARY Apr. 28
EDITORIAL: It’s time for new, active leadership for Malheur County
EDITORIAL: Voters should use their opportunity in the May 17 election to make changes in Malheur County Court, voting in Tom Vialpando and Jim Mendiola.
MALHEUR COUNTY GOVERNMENT Apr. 27
DA orders Malheur County to release records about reload project cost overruns
Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe last Friday ordered managers of the Treasure Valley Reload Center to turn over records sought by the Enterprise about the escalating cost of the project.
MALHEUR COUNTY GOVERNMENT Apr. 27
Ballots en route to voters will determine fate of key county offices
Malheur County voters will weigh in on state primary races for governor and other candidates, but they also will cast votes on two key county positions: county judge and county commissioner. Ballots are in the mail this week to voters for the May 17 election.
MALHEUR COUNTY GOVERNMENT Apr. 27
ELECTION 2022: Meet the candidates for Malheur County Court
Malheur County voters will decide two key contested races – for county judge and county commissioner – in the May 17 election. As ballots go out, here's a look at how the candidates stand on an array of issues.