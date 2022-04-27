PUBLIC NOTICES

Ironside Rural Road District Budget Committee Meeting, Estate of Sandra Isbell, Notice of Budget Committee Meeting, Notice of Budget Hearing

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 will hold a Budget Committee meeting on May 10, 2022 at 5 pm at the District shop building in Ironside. All interested persons are invited to attend.

Publish Dates: April 20 & 27, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of: SANDRA ISBELL, Decedent. CASE NO.: 6264 NOTICE OF INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that RENE BROWN has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at Post Office Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Christine Mosier-Crysler, PO Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

Dated and first published on April 27, 2022.

Publish Date: April 27, 2022 & May 4 & 11, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Malheur Education Service

District Region 14, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for

the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, will be held at Malheur ESD Office,

363 A Street W, Vale, OR. The meeting will take place on May 17, 2022 at 6:00

p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to

receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document

may be inspected or obtained on or after May 13, 2022 at Malheur ESD Office,

363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a

public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any

person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the

Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at

http://www.malesd.k12.or.us/.

Publish Date: April 27, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

