NYSSA NEWS

Nyssa High School's popular annual flower basket sale is set for May 2, starting at 7 a.m. Columnist Susan Barton has the details, plus more about happenings in Nyssa.

(Enterprise/FILE)

Flower baskets grown by the Nyssa High School greenhouse class go on sale Monday, May 2, starting at 7 a.m. in the Ag Building.

The baskets are beautiful, with a variety of colors to choose from. Don’t delay, as the baskets typically sell out quickly. The cost is $30 per basket.

“Support FFA, buy our baskets!” said class member Ronaldo Bueno.

From left, the Nyssa greenhouse class includes Makayla Hansen, Emma Goldthorpe, Infinity Hamilton, Martin Mendez, Briana Campos, Taylor Hack, Rylee Tullett, Joseluis Chavez, Roxton Torres, teacher Chad Cruickshank, and in front, Ronaldo Bueno. (Submitted photo)

• Building Healthy Families is offering a Safesitter workshop from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30. The workshop will be at Nyssa Public Library and offers youth age 11 and up training in business skills, safety, behavior skills and first aid. Call or sign up at the library. For more information on the Safesitter workshop, visit groweo.org.

• The Nyssa High School Jazz Band really rocked the house at their dinner and concert fundraiser last Saturday. The band is planning a trip to the Mt. Hood Jazz Festival in early May. They will compete as well as learn from and listen to a variety of jazz performers. Good luck musicians!

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

