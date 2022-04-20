PUBLIC NOTICES

Publications include: Notices of Public Hearings, Notices of Budget Committee Meetings, Notice of Budget Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

The Vale City Council will be holding a Public Hearing at their regular council meeting on Tuesday April 26th, 2022 at 7:00 PM at City Hall, 150 Longfellow Street North Vale, Oregon 97918. The purpose of this hearing will be to receive testimony in support or opposition for the proposed fire protection fee to help fund the City of Vale Fire Department. If the fire protection fee is approved, it will be an addition to the current utility bills that are sent out monthly. If approved this fee will take effect July 1, 2022.

Publish Date: April 20, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee for Vale School District #84, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, will be held at Vale Middle School Library, 505 Viking Drive, Vale, OR. The meeting will take place on May 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and the budget document. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 4, 2022 at the Vale Elementary School Office, 403 E Street West, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Members of the public will be provided with an opportunity to ask questions about and comment on the budget document. This notice is also posted online at https://www.valesd.org.

Publish Date: April 20, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 will hold a Budget Committee meeting on May 10, 2022 at 5 pm at the District shop building in Ironside. All interested persons are invited to attend.

Publish Dates: April 20 & 27, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Harper School District #66, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, will be held at Harper School District, 2987 Harper/Westfall Rd., Harper, OR. The meeting will take place on May 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 13, 2022 at Harper School District #66, 2987 Harper/Westfall Rd., Harper, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.harpersd.org/

Publish Date: April 20, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Jordan Valley School District #3, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, will be held at Jordan Valley School District #3, 604 Oregon, Jordan Valley, Oregon 97910. The meeting will take place on May 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 12, 2022 at Jordan Valley School District #3, 604 Oregon, Jordan Valley, Oregon between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at www.jordanvalleysd.org.

Publish Date: April 20, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Publish Dates: April 20 & 27, 2022