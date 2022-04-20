OBITUARIES

Bernice Christena Roy Jones, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Vale, Oregon, on the morning of Monday, April 11, at 99 years of age.

Bernice Christena Roy Jones

Nov. 8, 1922 ~ April 11, 2022

Bernice Christena Roy Jones, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Vale, Oregon, on the morning of Monday, April 11, at 99 years of age.

Bernice was born on Nov. 8, 1922, in Pingree, Idaho, to Walter Clark Roy and Christena Kaus. She was the youngest child of six and was raised on her parents’ farm in Idaho. In 1937 Bernice moved with her parents and two brothers to Nyssa and eventually moved to a farm outside of Vale. She graduated from Vale High School in 1940. After completing a secretarial correspondence course, she was hired as an office assistant at the Blackfoot Courthouse. Bernice attended an “open-air” dance in Blackfoot, where she met her future husband, Troy Jones. While in Idaho, they had their three children, Lee Roy, Connie, and Patsy Lyn.

The family moved to a farm near the West Bench in 1954. While on the farm, Bernice was active in the West Bench Farmerette Club, taught 4-H, was an accomplished seamstress, and was busy raising three children while working hard on their farm. The family moved into town, where they started Troy Jones Air Conditioning and Heating business, where Bernice did the bookkeeping. Bernice also drove school bus for Vale public schools for twenty years. Bernice and Troy loved camping and fishing trips, especially at Owyhee Reservoir. She was a thoughtful caretaker of her mother, who passed away at the age of 106 at Pioneer Nursing Home. Troy passed away at their home in 1994.

After retirement, Bernice enjoyed oil painting and often gave her paintings to family and friends. She was a competitive card player and Hand-And-Foot became a family tradition. Bernice married Ben Justus in 1997 and they honeymooned in Disneyland. They were very active in the Vale and Ontario Senior Centers and loved to dance.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, husband Troy, children Lee Roy Jones and Connie Evins, siblings Sis Turpin, Agnes Inskeep, Gert Hall, Herb Roy, Elverd Roy, and second husband Ben Justus.

Bernice is survived by her daughter Patsy Lyn Salazar (Bob); grandson Christopher Troy Ray (Carrie); great-granddaughters Sierra (Jarred) and Malina (Jarred); granddaughter Trina Lyn Salazar (Matt); granddaughter Denice Wood (David); great-granddaughter Kendra Varner (Nick); great-great grandsons Andrew, Luke, and Korbin; great-granddaughter Billi Clark (Casey); great-great granddaughters Aria and Kaylee; and great-granddaughter Shelby Wood (fiancé Dustin); granddaughter Lisa Barras (Ron); great-granddaughter Sara Barras; great-granddaughter Heather Butler (Brantley); great-great grandchildren Braxton and Harlee; great-grandson Kyle Barras (Hannah); great-great grandchildren Keely and Noah; grandson Craig Evins; great-grandson Skyelar and Jerry Dentinger; granddaughter Kandi Jones; great-grandson Travis and great-great granddaughter Rylee; grandson Alan Jones; great-grandson Joshua.

Bernice had many other nieces, nephews, and family members close to her heart. Her family brought her great joy and meant the world to her.

Memorial services were held Saturday, April 16, at Vale Lienkaemper Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the American Cancer Society: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html 1-800-227-2345.

Condolences to the family at http://www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.