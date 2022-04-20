ONTARIO CITY GOVERNMENT

The city’s community development director said he is excited about stepping into the new post. Cummings will fill in for former city manager Adam Brown, who will depart this month for a top position with the city of Keizer.

Dan Cummings will serve as interim city manager in Ontario but keeps his duties as community development director. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

ONTARIO – Dan Cummings doesn’t step in as Ontario’s interim city manager entirely unprepared.

After all, he’s already spent the past seven years as the city’s community development director and is familiar with many of the requirements of the new role.

The Ontario City Council voted April 12 to make Cummings the interim head of the city.

Cummings said he will still continue in his role as community development director after.

Cummings steps in to replace Adam Brown, who is leaving to become city manager in Keizer. Brown’s last day is Wednesday, April 20.

Cummings said the council has not started the process to find a full-time city manager.

Cummings said the council approached him in March about the temporary job.

“They wanted a plan on how I was going to do it. They know how busy I am over here. I devised a plan,” said Cummings.

The key, said Cummings, will be delegating many community development tasks to other city employees.

“One thing I can say is I do a lot of helping out Adam (Brown) already and a lot of meetings he goes to I go to already. I am not saying I will be as near as efficient as he is, but I think I can handle most of it for a while,” said Cummings.

While he gave tentative notice to the council he will take the post, Cummings said the elected leaders still must approve a new contract.

Cummings already has a lot on his plate. He serves as the city’s planning and zoning chief, the building director and the flood plain administrator.

As the interim city manager, Cummings will oversee all of the city’s departments and its employees.

“And, of course, taking all the direction from the council for everything they want,” said Cummings.

Cummings will also take a lead role as city manager in contract negotiations with unions and employees.

Cummings, who was born and raised in Bridgeport, Nevada, arrived in Ontario in 1974 to attend Treasure Valley Community College.

A licensed surveyor, Cummings also owns CK3, an Ontario engineering firm. Cummings makes $94,000 a year as the city’s community development director.

Cummings said he is excited about the interim position.

“I thought it over and talked myself into it,” said Cummings.

Cummings said he isn’t sure whether he will apply to be the full-time city manager.

“It’s not my goal to be a city manager but that don’t mean I might not do it,” said Cummings.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

