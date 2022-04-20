NYSSA

The Nyssa Senior Center will have bargains galore Thursday through Saturday. Columnist Susan Barton has the details, as well as an update on The Gathering Place and kindergarten registration.

(Enterprise file)

This Thursday through Saturday, April 21-23, the Nyssa Senior Citizens will be having a huge sale.

The center has received a number of donations recently, including furniture, clothing, household items, decorative items and jewelry. There will also be a baked goods sale.

Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Center volunteers report the walls are starting to bulge with so many donations and need your help to move the merchandise!

• New to Nyssa is The Gathering Place, a spot to enjoy a cup of drip coffee, tea, cocoa or water, relax in a comfy chair, read a book, pray or have a conversation with a friend. Information on community resources and Wi-Fi are available. There are board games and a kids corner to keep your little ones occupied. The Gathering Place, at 415 Main St., is an outreach of the Nyssa Nazarene Church. Hours are Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Future plans are to expand the hours and the menu to include specialty coffees. A small stage is available, offering an opportunity for live music. The facility holds up to 40 people, perfect for a baby shower, wedding shower, family gathering or business dinner. The facility has already been used for many of these events with catering by Thunderegg Coffee Co. or Bob’s Steak n’ Spirits.

Find them on Facebook to see photos from the grand opening. For more information, contact manager Charee Wilson at 541-372-3918.

• Attention parents of kindergarten students: registration for fall 2022 will take place on Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Nyssa Elementary School.

Contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

