VALE

The Vale City Council will hold a hearing Tuesday, April 26, to hear from the public on the fire department's needs and funding options for the future.

Vale Fire Chief Jess Tolman talks about the need for exhaust ventilation, sleeping quarters and other upgrades. (Enterprise file)

The Vale City Council has scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, to consider new funding for the Vale Fire Department.

The council will hear a presentation from Fire Chief Jess Tolman about a recent survey of city residents and a possible funding plan.

Residents could then address councilors about the plan.

The survey asked those in the city about whether they would pay $25, $30 or $35 monthly dedicated to the fire agency.

Tolman said the money could be used to replace the department’s 1985 ladder truck, add overnight quarters for firefighters, and improve venting in the truck bays.

