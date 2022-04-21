MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Stephanie Trick and Paolo Aderighi will present an array of musical styles in a four-hands piano concert Thursday at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Also coming up: Jazz in Nyssa, yard sales in Vale, and meetings of local agencies.

ONTARIO – Boogie-woogie sounds and much more will reverberate through the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center Thursday, April 21.

The occasion is a concert by the duo of Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi, starting at 7 p.m.

Trick and Alderighi perform four-hands piano in classic jazz, along with stride, ragtime, boogie-woogie and swing tunes.

The concert is part of the Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley series.

Tickets are available at Dorsey Music, 45 South Oregon St. in Ontario, Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Gift Shop, on the Community Concerts’ Facebook page. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets and punch passes are also available at the door.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season also will be available at the door, and purchasers will receive free admission to the Trick and Alderighi show with the season buy.

Next year’s lineup includes “newgrass” performers Molly in the Mineshaft, the Four C Notes, classical brass ensemble Alias Brass, and “Best of Broadway” by the Empire Trio and Black Market Trust.

Also on the event calendar in Malheur County:

JAZZY TIME: The Nyssa Jazz Band will present a concert April 23 at the school. A gourmet taco bar starts off the fun at 6 p.m. The event raises money for the students’ trip to attend the Mt. Hood Jazz Festival. Tickets cost $15 at the school.

UFO NIGHT: Crafters can work on their “unfinished objects” in a UFO Night at Exzacht Sewing in Vale. The fun is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 29, at 289 A St. W.

VALE SALES: Vale’s Citywide Yard Sale is set for Saturday, May 14, at locations throughout town. The Vale Chamber of Commerce urges residents and businesses to participate.

To sign up, get a free yard sale permit at Vale City Hall and notify the Chamber to have your sale address placed on maps that will be given to browsers. For information, contact the Chamber at 208-615-9399.

FLORAL: Nyssa FFA’s flower sale is coming up on May 2, with sales starting at 7 a.m. Flower baskets cost $30.

FUN SHOOT: The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office SERT Team will hold a family fun shoot on Saturday, May 14, at the Snake River Shooting Complex in Vale. Registration starts at 8 a.m., shooting begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $15 per person for the first station, plus $10 for each added station.

There will be prizes, and lunch is free with each entry. Tickets for a gun raffle will be sold on the day of the event.

MEETINGS

Monday, April 25

• Dell Brogan Cemetery District meeting, 7 p.m. 5112 Maag Road, Vale.

Tuesday, April 26

• Vale City Council public hearing on fire department plans, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, April 27

• Malheur County Court, 9 a.m., Courthouse, Vale.