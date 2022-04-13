MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

Malinda Castleberry, owner of Mal's Diner in Vale, canceled the Spring Fling event initially slated for this weekend. Now the event will be held in May. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

VALE – The Spring Fling celebration scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.

Organizer Malinda Castleberry, owner of Mal’s Diner, said inclement weather forced the cancelation.

The free, local community gathering was set to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

“But we have rescheduled the event for May 14,” said Castleberry.

Nothing has changed with the event, which will showcase a food truck, a beer garden, more than 20 vendors and live music.

The beer garden will be set up in the lot behind Mal’s Diner at 218 A St. W in Vale.

The city agreed to allow Castleberry to close North Court Street, next to the diner, to provide room for the bands and vendors.

“We want this to be a premier event and the weather just wasn’t going to hold. So, we decided to push it to May when, I think, the weather will be much better,” said Castleberry.

For more information, contact Castleberry at 541-473-3925 or go to https://www.facebook.com/events/521201896089422

