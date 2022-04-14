MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Egg hunts are on the menu, but that's not all – Check out the other offerings coming up this April in Malheur County.

Colorful eggs and candies will be the prize for kids attending the egg hunts on April 16, 2022. (File photo)

Easter egg hunts and fun will have kids hopping at several locations in Malheur County this Saturday, April 16.

The big bunny stops include:

• Vale’s Easter Egg Hunt, organized by the Vale Lions Club, is set for 1 p.m. in Wadleigh Park. The Easter Bunny and Lions Lion will be on hand, and there will be age-group hunts. Hunters should bring their own baskets or bags for treats, and there will be bins for recycling the plastic egg containers on the spot.

• What’s billed as a “Radical Easter” event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at Cow Hollow Park, Nyssa.

The Easter Bunny will drop in, and there will be prizes and an age-based hunt for treats picked out by the Cow Hollow 4-H Club.

• Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario will hold an Easteravaganza block party from 1 to 4 p.m. The event has been moved indoors due to the weather forecast. There will be music, Easter-themed mascots and activities, and photo ops with the Easter Bunny. Organizers advise people to bring their Easter baskets for the goodies.

Here's a look at other activities coming up in the area:

Vale Fling Rescheduled: Organizers are planning music, food, sales and more for the Spring Fling in Vale but the date has changed due to expected inclement weather. Originally set for April 16, the event has been moved up to May 14.

History talk: Steven Christy will speak about the history of railroads in the local region and beyond at the Thursday, April 14, meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society.

The lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and costs $9. Members and non-members are welcome to attend.

Art classes: Creativity classes – painting, pour art, cake decorating and more – are on the schedule at Oregon Trail Hobbies and Gifts. An acrylic class will learn to paint a “Dragonfly in Spring” at 6 p.m. April 30. Space is limited and registration closes April 27.

Floral time: Nyssa FFA’s flower sale is coming up on May 2, with sales starting at 7 a.m. Flower baskets cost $30.

Student art: The Vale High School Art Show continues through April 22 at City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N. The art show will be open for viewing during regular business hours.

Fun shoot: The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office SERT Team will hold a family fun shoot on Saturday, May 14, at the Snake River Shooting Complex in Vale. Registration starts at 8 a.m., shooting begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $15 per person for the first station, plus $10 for each added station.

There will be prizes, and lunch is free with each entry. Tickets for a gun raffle will be sold on the day of the event.

To submit event information, email to [email protected]

