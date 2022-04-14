NYSSA

The Nyssa Jazz Band will present a concert April 23 at the school, with a gourmet taco bar as well. Columnist Susan Barton has the details, as well as information on a Safesitter class and yard debris burning days.

(Enterprise file)

The Nyssa High School Jazz Band will hold a fundraiser Saturday, April 23, at the school cafeteria.

A gourmet taco bar by Chef Freddie of NSD Food Services opens at 6 p.m., followed by a concert by the Jazz Band.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the costs of traveling to Gresham in May for the band members to attend the Mt. Hood Jazz Festival at Mt. Hood Community College. The festival is an excellent opportunity for students to learn, experience and participate in jazz. Tickets for the dinner concert are $15 and are available from Jazz Band students or the Nyssa High School office.

• Building Healthy Families is offering a Safesitter workshop on Saturday, April 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at Nyssa Public Library. The workshop, for youth ages 11 and up, offers training in business skills, safety, behavior skills and first aid.

Sign up the library or call. For more information on the Safesitter workshop, visit groweo.org.

• Burn days for the City of Nyssa are April 9-18. Burning is limited to yard debris, no garbage. Remember, don’t burn near buildings or fences, watch your burn pile and have a source of water nearby.

Send your Nyssa news to Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

