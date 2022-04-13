EMPLOYMENT Apr. 13
They're hiring - local job openings
Positions include: Farmhand
COMMUNITY HEALTH Apr. 13
Planned Parenthood leasing clinic space in Ontario
Portland-based Planned Parenthood didn't comment directly on its plans for clinic space in Ontario, but said everyone should be able to get health care when they need it. The possible expansion into Malheur County comes as Idaho tightens restrictions on abortion.
MALHEUR COUNTY ECONOMY Apr. 13
Construction on Nyssa reload center could stop unless nearly $10 million added, officials say
Project managers for the Treasure Valley Reload Center stunned a public meeting Tuesday with news that a shortfall projected just Friday at $5.3 million had nearly doubled in days. The county project has 60 days to find more money, the lead engineer warned.
PUBLIC NOTICES Apr. 13
Publications from local governments, private parties
Notices of Budget Committee Meetings
COMMUNITY Apr. 12
Lions plan a treat-packed Easter egg hunt for Saturday in Vale
There will be Easter treats galore as the Vale Lions Club brings back its traditional egg hunt this Saturday, April 16. Don't be late – the hunt starts at 1 p.m. sharp in Wadleigh Park.