PUBLIC NOTICES

Notices of Budget Committee Meetings

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Juntura School District #12,

Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1,

2022 to June 30, 2023.

Public comment will be taken in written and phone-in format. Written comments

received by 5 pm on May 2, 2022 will be read during the public comment section

of the meeting on May 3, 2022. Comments by phone will be taken on a

scheduled basis during the public comment section of the meeting on May 3,

2022. Comments, both written and phone-in, will be subject to a three-minute

limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your

name, phone number, and address with the ESD via phone message at (541)

473-4833, or email to [email protected] Public comment must be

scheduled no later than 5 pm on May 2, 2022.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 3,

2022 at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00

a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget

Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss

the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted

online at www.malesd.org/districts/schools-we-serve/juntura

Publish Date: April 13, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Arock School District #81,

Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1,

2022 to June 30, 2023.

Public comment will be taken in written and phone-in format. Written comments

received by 5 pm on May 3, 2022 will be read during the public comment section

of the meeting on May 4, 2022. Comments by phone will be taken on a

scheduled basis during the public comment section of the meeting on May 4,

2022. Comments, both written and phone in, will be subject to a three-minute

limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your

name, phone number, and address with the ESD via phone message at (541)

473-4833, or email to [email protected] Public comment must be

scheduled no later than 5 pm May 3, 2022.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 4,

2022, at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00

a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget

Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss

the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted

online at www.malesd.org/districts/schools-we-serve/arock

Publish Date: April 13, 2022