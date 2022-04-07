MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce holds its annual ONTCCY fundraiser Friday at Four Rivers Cultural Center at 5 p.m. The proceeds from the celebration are used to fund chamber activities throughout the year.

The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce ONTCCY auction will kick off Friday at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/FILE)

ONTARIO – Area businesses and residents can feast on a steak dinner at the annual Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce ONTCCY auction Friday at the Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The proceeds from the event, which starts at 5 p.m., fund a variety of chamber events, including the annual Winter Wonderland Parade.

“It’s a community event,” said John Breidenbach, chamber president and CEO.

Breidenbach said tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased at the chamber office at 251 Southwest 9th St. Along with the dinner prepared by Matsy’s Restaurant, the event offers live and silent auctions.

“We will probably have 25 to 30 live auction items and we will probably have 100-plus silent auction items,” said Breidenbach.

Auction items run the gamut from patio furniture to wooden art work, said Breidenbach.

The event was sidelined in 2020 because of Covid and was held outside the cultural center last year because of the pandemic.

“This year we are back inside,” said Breidenbach.

While the auction is designed to raise money, the event is also a good way for people to connect, said Breidenbach.

“It’s a chance for people to get back out and see each other and have a good time,” said Breidenbach.

For more information, contact Breidenbach at 541-889-8012.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.