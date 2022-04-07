COMMUNITY EVENTS

Kids won't want to miss the Lions Easter Egg Hunt in Vale on April 16, but there also are events on the calendar to tempt history buffs, shoppers, music lovers and crafters in Malheur County.

Colorful eggs and candies will be the prize for kids attending the Vale Lions Easter Egg Hunt on April 16, 2022. (File photo)

Events are returning to the calendar this spring in Malheur County. Here's a look at a few you won't want to miss.

HISTORY: The April 14 meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society will feature Steven Christy speaking about the history of railroads in the local region and beyond. The lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and costs $9. Members and non-members are welcome to attend.

BLOCK PARTY: The Easteravaganza Block Party is coming up at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Saturday, April 16. There will be music, community vendors, goodie give-aways from 1 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at the center.

FLING: Downtown Ontario is celebrating Spring Fling on Saturday, April 9, with merchant sales, food trucks and 50 some vendors. Organizers say there will be face painting and a visit from the Easter Bunny, and a city survey about the future of Moore Park. Look for activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BUNNY WATCH: The Easter Bunny is coming back to Vale for the ever-popular Lions Easter Egg Hunt. The event, which draws a crowd to Wadleigh Park, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

ART CLASSES: Creativity classes – painting, pour art, cake decorating and more – are on the schedule at Oregon Trail Hobbies and Gifts. An acrylic class will learn to paint a “Dragonfly in Spring” at 6 p.m. April 30. Space is limited and registration closes April 27.

MEETINGS

Thursday, April 7

• Vale Library board meeting, 5 p.m., Library conference room.

Monday, April 11

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 3:30 p.m., Cemetery office.

Tuesday, April 12

• Vale Senior Center board meeting, 10:30 a.m., 100 Longfellow St. S., Vale.

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 8 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale. On the agenda: water reports and other district business.

Wednesday, April 13

• Malheur County Court, 9 a.m., Courthouse, Vale.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.