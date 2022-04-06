COMMUNITY

Nyssa FFA will hold its annual banquet and fundraising auction next week. Columnist Susan Barton has the details on the event and also some fun activities at the Nyssa Library.

Enterprise file

Nyssa FFA will hold its annual awards banquet and scholarship auction at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Nyssa High School cafeteria.

The dinner and auction will raise funds for Nyssa FFA alumni scholarships.

In addition to a report on FFA activities at the recent Oregon FFA Convention, the event features keynote speaker Laramie Stipe, president of the Malheur Cattlemen’s Association. Tickets are $15, available at the door, for a dinner featuring tri-tip and pork loin.

Donations for the auction are being accepted. For more information, contact Chad Cruickshank at 541-372-2287 or [email protected]

• With April 5-8 designated as “Week of the Young Child,” there will be daily early learning activities at the Nyssa Public Library. All are free.

On April 26 the library will welcome author Susan Lowe. Her book, “JOSIE: A Story of Faith and Survival,” sheds light on an often-forgotten time in history.

The tale begins when Josie and her brother Andreas discover that the new dictator of their country plans to make Yugoslavian citizens of German ethnicity pay for Hitler’s war crimes. The book is told through young Josie’s eyes.

Submit your Nyssa news to Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

