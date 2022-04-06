EMPLOYMENT

Positions include: K-8 Counselor/Behavior Specialist, Vale High School Chemistry Teacher, Vale Elementary School Teacher, Full or Part-Time Operator/Laborer, Farmhand

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the following certified positions for the 2022-2023 school year: K-8 Counselor/Behavior Specialist, Vale High School Chemistry Teacher, and Vale Elementary School Teacher. More information can be found at www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. Vale School District is an equal opportunity employer. Application deadline: April 7, 2022

Juntura Road District is taking applications for Full or Part-Time Operator/Laborer. Must have CDL with experience in operating machinery such as loader, backhoe, etc. Compensation based on experience plus PERS. Send resumes to: Juntura Road District, PO Drawer 99, Ontario, OR 97914.

Help Wanted

Work around small feed lot & help feed cattle all winter 208-741-6850