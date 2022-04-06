PUBLIC NOTICES

Three Fingers and Jackies Butte Population Management Plan, Vale Planning Action Public Hearing, Notices of Supplemental Budget Hearings, Ironside Rural Road District #5 meeting, Malheur County Clerk, Estate of Patrecia Jean Molt

Public Notice: Three Fingers and Jackies Butte Population Management Plan in Southeastern Oregon.

Please be advised that the Vale District of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has analyzed the environmental effects of various alternatives associated with achieving and maintaining the wild horse population within the Appropriate Management Level (AML) in the Three Fingers and Jackies Butte wild horse Herd Management Areas in southeastern Oregon. We consider it important to notify you at this time as interested public regarding actions involving wild horses. To meet our obligations to you and to that of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the required NEPA documentation, analyzing the environmental effects of these gathers on the Three Fingers and Jackies Butte Herd Management Areas Wild Horse Population Management Plan website will be posted Friday, April 8, 2022, at: https://go.usa.gov/xzeYH

The Environmental Assessment will provide you with the details of these gathers that will occur over the next decade. If you would like to comment on this Environmental Assessment, do so by sending an email to [email protected] or in writing. Address your comments to the:

Malheur Field Office Manager

Vale District BLM

100 Oregon Street

Vale, OR 97918

To be considered, comments must be received in this office by the close of business on May 9, 2022.

Publish Date: April 6, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City will hold a hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the City Council Chambers at Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow Street North, Vale, Oregon, to consider the Vale Planning Action described below.

Vale Planning Action: An annexation and rezone request from Harry and Tammy Chamberlin as follows: 1) to annex into the City limits of Vale a parcel of property in the Malheur County Urban Growth Area (UGA) consisting of 5.33 acres, more particularly identified as Tax Lot 7701 of Tax Map 18S4519A; and 2) to rezone the parcel from UGA-Residential to Vale R-1.

The public hearing before the City Council will follow the procedural requirements for quasi-judicial land use actions under Oregon law and Vale City Code Title VIII-Zoning.

Documents concerning the proposed annexation and zone change will be available at City Hall at least seven days before the public hearing. Copies may be obtained at reasonable cost.

Comments on any or all of these matters may be submitted in writing to Todd Fuller, Vale City Manager prior to or at the hearing. Written or oral testimony may be given at the hearing. Failure to raise an issue in person or in writing at the hearing with sufficient specificity to allow the decision maker an opportunity to respond to the issue precludes appeal to the Land Conservation & Development Commission.

Inquiries may be directed to Todd Fuller, City Manager, 150 Longfellow Street N., Vale, OR 97918, telephone 541-473-3133.

Publish Date: April 6, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

The City of Vale is going to have a public hearing April 12th, 2022 at 7:00 PM to consider a supplemental budget.

Publish Date: April 6, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: April 6, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: April 6, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Patrecia Jean Molt, Case No. 6253. Notice is hereby given that Victoria J. Bailey has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 16, 2022.

Publish Dates: March 23, & 30, 2022 & April 6, 2022.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Publish Date: April 6, 2022