MALHEUR COUNTY ECONOMY

Matt Borud with the Idaho Department of Commerce discusses surging tourism in the region while addressing the economic development breakfast at Four Rivers Cultural Center March 31. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

ONTARIO - A crowd of at least 100 people converged on Four Rivers Cultural Center for a breakfast regarding economic development sponsored by the Snake River Economic Development Alliance, the Small Business Development Center at Treasure Valley Community College, and the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.

The session was designed to allow area officials and merchants to network while they listened to a briefing from Craig Shaul, of the Idaho Department of Labor, and Matt Borud a marketing and innovation administrator for the Idaho Department of Commerce.

