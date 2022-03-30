PUBLIC NOTICES

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, Malheur, State of Oregon, on the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, will be held at Valley View Cemetery, 1699 Valley View Rd, Vale Oregon. The meeting will take place on April 11, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget.

This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or April 11, 2022 at Valley View Cemetery, 1699 Valley View Rd, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Publish Dates: March 23 & 30, 2022.

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Patrecia Jean Molt, Case No. 6253. Notice is hereby given that Victoria J. Bailey has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 16, 2022.

Publish Dates: March 23, & 30, 2022 & April 6, 2022.

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Sandra D. Mayo, Case No. 6254. Notice is hereby given that Tobin L. McBride has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 16, 2022.

Publish Dates: March 16, 23, & 30, 2022