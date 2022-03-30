OBITUARIES
OBITUARY: Bruce Allen Bond
Bruce Allen Bond, 69, of Vale, went home to meet Jesus on Dec. 30, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Vale Christian Church. The service will also be streamed on the Vale Christian Church Facebook page.
The Enterprise
March 30, 2022 at 12:00pm
Bruce Allen Bond
If you have a picture of a job Bruce did for you, please bring it to the memorial service where we will have a display table.
