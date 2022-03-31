MALHEUR COUNTY POLITICS

The event, held last weekend at the Vale First Christian Church, attracted a large crowd to hear hopefuls for Oregon's governor slot and the seat held now by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.

Marc Thielman, Republican candidate for governor, gives his opening speech during a candidates forum in Vale on Saturday, March 26. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

VALE - A large crowd turned up to hear a host of Republican candidates for governor and U.S. Senate speak at the Vale First Christian Church Saturday.

The candidates - from different backgrounds - spoke about their individual goals if they were elected to be governor or if they managed to bounce U.S. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, from his longtime position in the Congress.

The political forum began with a dinner and then transitioned into more than an hour and a half of stump speeches by various candidates.

Candidate for Oregon governor Kerry McQuisten opened her speech to the crowd with a quick review of her past accomplishments and her ties to rural Oregon. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Reed Christensen a retired electrical engineer from Hillsboro, criticized the recent presidential election as unfair. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Shay Myers, owner of Owyhee Produce in Parma, listens to the candidates during a political forum at the Vale First Christian Church. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Candidate for governor Brandon Merritt told the crowd he supports law enforcement across the state and would continue to promote police issues if elected. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Amber Richardson, who is also running for governor, said she would use the Oregon National Guard to battle drug cartels in southern Oregon. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The crowd at the political event listened intently to each candidate. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ibra Taher, candidate for U.S. Senate, said lower taxes, and curbing what he termed as 'government spying' on citizens, would be two of his key goals if elected. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

U.S. Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins vowed she would never raise the national spending cap and warned the national debt was a serious crisis. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

U.S. Senate candidate Darin Harbick believes more people with a business background should be elected to the Congress. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Members of the large audience at the Vale First Christian Church Saturday were treated to Republican Party fare but interest in what each candidate had to say was high. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer, who is running to unseat U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said he alone possesses the governmental experience needed to represent voters. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Lisa Maddox, Portland, focuses on the candidates speeches at the political forum held at the Vale First Christian Church Saturday. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

