Students studying for a career in a critical health care field could qualify for scholarship aid through the Saint Alphonsus Ontario Foundation. But the application deadline is coming up – April 8.

Saint Alphonus Medical Center Ontario (Enterprise/file)

ONTARIO – April 8 is the deadline for area students interested in medical careers to apply for scholarships from the Saint Alphonsus - Ontario Foundation.

To be eligible, students must live in the Western Treasure Valley and must enroll in a college or university to study in a field identified as a critical health care need. These include nursing, surgical technology, certified nursing assistant, medical assistant, phlebotomist or medical lab technician.

In addition, they should plan to work in health care in the region after graduation.

The available awards include two Dr. Weese-Holy Rosary scholarships of up to $1,000; the David Bates Scholarship, $1,000; the Sister Kay Marie Scholarship, $1,000; and the Sharon Wada & Sandra Shannon Scholarship, $500; as well as general awards of $500 to $1,000.

The scholarships are renewable for up to four years, with re-application.

The money comes from a memorial fund dedicated to Dr. W.J. Weese, a longtime local physician, and from annual fundraising by the hospital’s Ontario Foundation.

The application consists of a form, a short essay and two letters of recommendations.

For more information, go to www.saintalphonsus.org/OntarioScholarship online.

