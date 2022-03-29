MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Sarah Squires competes in the women's half marathon as part of the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26.(Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

ADRIAN ­– A runner set a new record in the women’s half marathon Saturday during the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge.

More than 400 participated in the challenge.

Danielle Marquette of Nampa won the half marathon in 1:31:42, beating by two minutes and 44 seconds the record set in 2019.

The event, put on by the Adrian Sports Boosters, raised $13,000 for a new track.

Weather was ideal for the annual event and 125 volunteers helped staff the various routes, handle registration and assist at the finish line.

The Adrian Cloverbuds cheered runners finishing the event and volunteers came from other organizations as well, including Adrian 4H, the Adrian High School track team and student leaders, Adrian Lions Club, Friends of the Owyhee, and Adrian alumni, according to Nickie Shira, race director.

Shira shared some comments from those who participated.

“Whether I needed water, a high-five, a cowbell, a funny sign, an encouraging sign, a positive word of encouragement, a skeleton on the side of the road, I got it at the right time and place,” wrote one competitor. “To have community members, coaches, teachers, students, student athletes, and families out on the course with support and encouragement is what makes your event so special. The race is a challenge for sure, but having support and encouragement along the way makes it a whole lot more fun!"

"Not sure I've ever seen another race like it,” another wrote. “Was really cool to see the local youth and their adult crews cheering us on throughout the course. Their signs, enthusiasm, helpfulness with the aid materials, was all just fantastic.”

A new addition this year was the 55K ultra race, covering 34.175 miles.

Eli Seligman of Boise won the men’s event in 5:00.28 and Rebecca Roane of Meridian, Idaho, won the women’s event in 6:54.31.

Shira said 406 entrants finished their events. Complete results are available online.

Other overall winners:

55K women – Rebecca Roane of Meridian, Idaho (6:54.31)

55K men – Eli Seligman of Boise, Idaho (5:00.28)

Half marathon women – Danielle Marquette of Nampa, Idaho (1:31.42)

Half marathon men – Alexis Martinez (1:29.50)

10K women – Tricia Jackson of McCall, Idaho (50.59)

10K men – Grant Steward of Boise, Idaho (49.59)

5K women – Presley Speelmon of Adrian (22.41)

5K men – Ricky Roane of Meridian, Idaho (19.36)

Cheerleaders greet finishers in the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26. (Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

Kari Porter of Meridian competes in the women's half marathon, part of the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26.(Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

Corey Soulliard competes in the men's half marathon as part of the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26. He finished second. Danielle Marquette, third in line, set a course record in winning the women's half marathon.(Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

Joel Valencia gets encouragement as he competes in the men's 10K during the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26.(Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

Cheerleaders encourage runners in the the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26.(Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

Runners compete in the the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26.(Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

Runners compete in the the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26.(Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

Sarah Squires competes in the half marathon during the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26. She finished third.(Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

Morgan Baker competes in the half marathon during the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26. She finished third.(Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

A runner crests the rim overlooking the Snake River during the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26. (Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

Volunteers ready treats for competitors in the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26. (Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

Kathy Parks, a runner in the women's 10K at the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge, picks up her participant badge. The event was held in Adrian on Saturday, March 26. (Angie Sillonis/Special to the Enterprise)

