A 25-year-old Nyssa woman is facing felony charges in connection with a burglary at Medicap Pharmacy in Nyssa. The burglar damaged windows and destroyed goods in the store – all caught on security cameras.

A burglar roams through the Medicap Pharmacy in Nyssa early on Thursday, March 24. She got into the liquor store but didn't get into the pharmacy. (Medicap Pharmacy video)

NYSSA – A woman broke out a glass door last week and went on a rampage inside the Medicap Pharmacy in downtown Nyssa, causing up to $20,000 in damage.

The crime was recorded by surveillance cameras at the business, showing the burglar spent about 10 minutes inside, breaking in about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24. The business is at 217 Main St. in what was once the Umpqua Bank branch in Nyssa.

She shoved counter items onto the floor, raked her arm along shelves of the liquor store, eventually destroying an estimated $1,000 in liquor. She swept other products off the shelves, knocked over a rack of sunglasses and then rotated the display to further trash it, the video shows.

The burglar also tried to open safety deposit boxes, empty and left behind when Umpqua Bank closed. She then calmly walked back through the broken front door, taking a bag of chips and a soft drink.

Nyssa police the next day arrested Senaida Cantu, 25, of Nyssa. She was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. She was being held at the Malheur County Jail on $40,000 bail.

Nyssa police weren’t available Monday to comment.

Devin Trone, Medicap Pharmacy owner, said in an interview that while Cantu was known to his staff, “nobody could recall any incident with her.”

Trone said the business was closed most of the following day to make repairs, clean up and take inventory of the liquor stock. He said the burglar didn’t breach the pharmacy.

He said the cost of repairing the door and windows, cleaning, and replacing destroyed inventory could be from $10,000 to $20,000.

He said the business soon reopened.

“We are back to full speed and operating,” he said.

