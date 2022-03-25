MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS

Five Nyssa High School musicians received top ratings for their performances at a district music competition, and will advance to the OSAA State Solo Festival April 30.

(The Enterprise/file)

NYSSA – Five student musicians from Nyssa High School will advance to the OSAA State Solo Festival next month, after top performances at a district vocal and instrumental event.

Winning their individual categories at the district level were Ella Draper, a junior, soprano; Isaiah Audelo, senior, tenor; LeRoy Phillips-Yale, freshman, baritone; Jose Rodriguez, senior, marimba; and Jakob Jesperson, senior, flute.

From left, student winners advancing to state include Ella Draper, Jakob Jesperson, and Isaiah Audelo. (Submitted photo)

From left, student winners advancing to state include Jose Rodriguez, LeRoy Phillips-Yale, and Ella Draper. (Submitted photo)

They will compete against other winners from across the state in the April 30 event at Pacific University in Forest Grove.

The Oregon Music Education Association’s District 9 event was held March 3, and was open to students from throughout Malheur County and Huntington. Officials said the pandemic’s impact on music programs across the region dampened participation, but this year’s event drew music students from Vale and Nyssa.

The students gave individual performances for adjudication by outside music professionals.

Grant Farmer, choral activities director for the College of Idaho, assessed the vocal performances, while Joel Williams, band director from Fruitland High School did the judging for instrumentals.

