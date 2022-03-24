PUBLIC SAFETY

Three people were robbed at gunpoint in separate instances in Salem dating back to December. An Ontario man was arrested Tuesday.

(Salem Reporter/Amanda Loman)

An Ontario man faces charges alleging he robbed three people over the past four months in northeast Salem.

Dustan Allen Burris, 33, was charged Wednesday with three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon in Marion County Circuit Court, according to court documents.

The charges accuse Burris of robberies on Nov. 20, Dec. 21 and March 8. They allege he carried a sawed off shotgun with intent to use it during the first robbery, attempted to use it during the second, and attempted to use a bb gun during the third, court records showed.

Detectives with the Salem Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit arrested Burris Tuesday, according to a news release.

“Our detectives did a tremendous job in following up on all the investigative leads that led to the arrest of the suspect,” said Lt. Jake Burke in the news release. “The safety of our community is our priority, and our detectives are working tirelessly to address these incidents of violent crime.”

Burris is scheduled to be arraigned April 1, court records showed.