EMPLOYMENT

Positions include: Special Education Teacher & Case Manager, K-8 Counselor/Behavior Specialist, Vale High School Chemistry Teacher, Operator/Laborer

Special Education Teacher & Case Manager

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified Special Education Teacher & Case Manager position for the 2022-2023 school year. More information can be found at www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. Vale School District is an equal opportunity employer. Application deadline: March 31, 2022.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

K-8 Counselor/Behavior Specialist

Vale High School Chemistry Teacher

Vale Elementary School Teacher

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the following certified positions for the 2022-2023 school year: K-8 Counselor/Behavior Specialist, Vale High School Chemistry Teacher, and Vale Elementary School Teacher. More information can be found at www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. Vale School District is an equal opportunity employer. Application deadline: April 7, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Nyssa Road District #2 is taking applications for full time Operator/Laborer. Must have CDL or able to obtain one. We prefer experience in operating machinery such as loader, backhoe, dump truck, etc. Must work well with others. Must be safety minded and oriented. Wages depend on experience. Send resume to: Nyssa Road District #2, PO Drawer 99, Ontario, OR 97914. For more information call Wes Allison at 208-739-1895. Closing deadline is April 4, 2022.