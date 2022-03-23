The Nyssa girls relay team of Asbel Tellez Jaquez, Gracie Johnson, Kate Vineyard, and Marly Ausman prepare for the start of their event. (The Enterprise photos/SCOTTA CALLISTER)
ONTARIO – La Grande and Nyssa girls varsity track teams claimed top honors at the Ontario Icebreaker track meet last week while La Grande was the top placer in team standing on the boys side.
In girls team scores for the meet held Thursday, March 17 at Ontario High School, La Grande was first with 45 points while Nyssa was second with 14.
The La Grande boys took first place with 19 points while Homedale was second with 14. Vale tied for third place with Stanfield/Echo with 10 points.
In boys individual standings, Vale’s Charlie Lamb finished third in the 100-meter race while Anthony Arizmendi was third in the 200-meter event.
Trevor Steward won the 1,500-meter race for the Vikings and Nyssa’s Orin Stipe won the 100-meter hurdles.
In girls results, Ontario’s Ziomara Ortega finished second in the 110-meter hurdles while Nyssa’s Marly Ausman won the shot put event and Allyssa Dudley of Adrian claimed second place.
Here are other local finishers at the Ontario Icebreaker:
Boys results:
100 meters – Charlie Lamb, Vale, 3rd
200 meters – Anthony Arizmendi, Nyssa, 3rd
High Jump – Diesel Johnson, Vale, 4th
Pole vault – Orin Stipe, Nyssa, 1st (tie)
Long jump – Orin Stipe, Nyssa, 1st
Girls results:
100 meters – Riley Lucas, Adrian, 3rd
200 meters – Bella Johnson, Vale, 7th
800 meters – Mia Gomez, Nyssa, 3rd
1500 meters – Evalyn Nunez, Adrian, 7th
110 meters hurdles – Xiomara Ortega, Ontario, 2nd
300 meters hurdles – Xiomara Ortega, Ontario, 3rd
4x100 relay – Nyssa, 1st
4x400 relay – Nyssa, 1st
Shot put – Marly Ausman, Nyssa 1st; Allyssa Dudley, Adrian, 2nd
Discus – Marly Ausman, Nyssa, 1st; Allyssa Dudley, Adrian, 4th
Javelin – Sam Belcher, Ontario, 5th
High jump – Gracie Johnson, Nyssa, 1st; Asbel Teller Jaquez, Nyssa, 3rd
Pole vault – Brynlee Hartley, Nyssa, 2nd; Avonlea Long, Nyssa, 3rd
