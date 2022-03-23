MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The regional track meet is the traditional kick-off of the spring track and field season. In boys track standings Vale tied with Stanfield/Echo for third place. Orin Stipe of Nyssa had a big day.

The Nyssa girls relay team of Asbel Tellez Jaquez, Gracie Johnson, Kate Vineyard, and Marly Ausman prepare for the start of their event. (The Enterprise photos/SCOTTA CALLISTER)

ONTARIO – La Grande and Nyssa girls varsity track teams claimed top honors at the Ontario Icebreaker track meet last week while La Grande was the top placer in team standing on the boys side.

In girls team scores for the meet held Thursday, March 17 at Ontario High School, La Grande was first with 45 points while Nyssa was second with 14.

The La Grande boys took first place with 19 points while Homedale was second with 14. Vale tied for third place with Stanfield/Echo with 10 points.

In boys individual standings, Vale’s Charlie Lamb finished third in the 100-meter race while Anthony Arizmendi was third in the 200-meter event.

Trevor Steward won the 1,500-meter race for the Vikings and Nyssa’s Orin Stipe won the 100-meter hurdles.

In girls results, Ontario’s Ziomara Ortega finished second in the 110-meter hurdles while Nyssa’s Marly Ausman won the shot put event and Allyssa Dudley of Adrian claimed second place.

Here are other local finishers at the Ontario Icebreaker:

Boys results:

100 meters – Charlie Lamb, Vale, 3rd

200 meters – Anthony Arizmendi, Nyssa, 3rd

High Jump – Diesel Johnson, Vale, 4th

Pole vault – Orin Stipe, Nyssa, 1st (tie)

Long jump – Orin Stipe, Nyssa, 1st

Girls results:

100 meters – Riley Lucas, Adrian, 3rd

200 meters – Bella Johnson, Vale, 7th

800 meters – Mia Gomez, Nyssa, 3rd

1500 meters – Evalyn Nunez, Adrian, 7th

110 meters hurdles – Xiomara Ortega, Ontario, 2nd

300 meters hurdles – Xiomara Ortega, Ontario, 3rd

4x100 relay – Nyssa, 1st

4x400 relay – Nyssa, 1st

Shot put – Marly Ausman, Nyssa 1st; Allyssa Dudley, Adrian, 2nd

Discus – Marly Ausman, Nyssa, 1st; Allyssa Dudley, Adrian, 4th

Javelin – Sam Belcher, Ontario, 5th

High jump – Gracie Johnson, Nyssa, 1st; Asbel Teller Jaquez, Nyssa, 3rd

Pole vault – Brynlee Hartley, Nyssa, 2nd; Avonlea Long, Nyssa, 3rd

