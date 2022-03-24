MALHEUR COUNTY ECONOMY

The economic development session - set for March 31 - is sponsored by Snake River Economic Development Alliance, the Small Business Development Center at Treasure Valley Community College and the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce

Economic development will be the theme of a breakfast slated March 31 at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/FILE)

ONTARIO – After an almost six-year hiatus, the Western Treasure Valley Economic Breakfast is back on the local calendar for Thursday, March 31.

The event is billed as a way to showcase the economic resurgence of the western Treasure Valley and is sponsored by the Snake River Economic Development Alliance, the Small Business Development Center at Treasure Valley Community College and the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event begins at 7 a.m. and runs to 9 a.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by going online to Eventbrite.com.

“We haven’t had one in quite a while but it’s a great way to bring together businesses to do some networking,” said Kristen Nieskens, Snake River Economic Development Alliance executive director.

Nieskens, who took over from longtime director Kit Kamo in December, said the event will touch on a number of different themes, including labor shortages and legislative actions that impact businesses.

The session will feature keynote speaker Craig Shaul of the Idaho Department of Labor and Matt Borud of the Idaho Department of Commerce.

“We haven’t had a chance to get together and talk about issues. So, this is a great opportunity to do it,” said Nieskens.

Such breakfast seminars are vital for area businesses, said John Breidenbach, Ontario chamber president.

“We are getting back to engaging our businesses with this opportunity,” said Breidenbach.

Nieskens said the breakfast is important now more than ever because economic development interest in the local area continues to grow.

“People are constantly requesting information. People want to know about properties and how to expand,” said Nieskens.

The Snake River Economic Development Alliance promotes economic development in Oregon and Idaho.

Nieskens said outside firms like Idaho for its business-friendly environment but also are attracted to Oregon because of the government incentives it offers.

Locally, she said, Ontario is in the right place for new development.

“It is a huge draw. Ontario has done a great job of getting those properties ready and zoned and with sewer and water. The town is really marketable right now,” said Nieskens.

For more information on the breakfast, contact Nieskens at 541-881-5597.

