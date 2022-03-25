MALHEUR COUNTY BUSINESS

Josh and Adam Rynearson's latest business venture will supply concrete for homeowner and small business jobs that only need small batches.

A new business in Ontario will supply residents with concrete for their home and small business jobs. (Enterprise file)

ONTARIO – Some of those weekend chores could be easier to do this summer when a new concrete business opens in Ontario.

Josh and Adam Rynearson are putting the finishing touches on You Haul Concrete, which will be established at 318 N. Oregon St.

Josh Rynearson said in an interview they hope to open in June on the site they have owned for two years. They will operate seven days a week.

The idea is to provide small batches of concrete for contractors and homeowners.

“This is for anyone who wants to pour steps, a contractor who wants to pour a patio, anyone who has to put in a lot of fence posts,” Rynearson said.

The concrete would be mixed in batches at the Oregon Street location and customers would then haul the material in concrete carts. The carts will hold up to 1.75 yards.

There is no other local source for small batches.

“Right now, you have to do 50 or 60 bags that you mix yourself and pay a lot of money” to have concrete delivered, Rynearson said. “It’s not really convenience for the weekend work.”

He worked years ago at what was then Ontario Tool and Rental. Among his task was to mix concrete.

He moved to the Seattle area to work as a contractor and earn a master’s degree in business administration. He’s now returned to the area with his wife, Maureen Fitzgerald, and teamed up with his brother in the new venture.

“We’re serial entrepreneurs,” Rynearson said, noting the brothers just recently finished a laundromat.

