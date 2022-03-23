VALE

This weekend has a tasty centerpiece with the annual crab and steak dinner in Vale on Saturday. And then mark your calendars for the Vale High School art show, and the return of the ever-popular Easter Egg Hunt.

Tasty Dungeness crab, along with steak, make a mouth-watering menu for this weekend's benefit in Vale. (ODFW photo)

Check out what's coming up in Vale.

CRAB TIME: The Vale Community Steak & Crab Grab, is this Saturday, March 26. The drive-thru meal will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vale Fire Hall.

The cost is $50 for a combo dinner, with two crab halves and a 16-ounce steak; $40 for a crab dinner, or $30 for a steak dinner. The sides – baked potato, pasta salad, green salad and roll are included. Diners can add more crab for $25 or add a steak for $20.

Tickets are available at Malheur Drug, from any member of the Vale Community Coalition, or by calling 208-963-5134.

BUNNY WATCH: The Easter Bunny is coming back to Vale for the ever-popular Lions Easter Egg Hunt. The event, which draws a crowd to Wadleigh Park, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

ART ON DISPLAY: After a two-year Covid hiatus, the Vale High School Student Art Show is returning this April.

Students enrolled in art classes at the high school are submitting their best works of the 2021-22 school year for the exhibit.

Some 75 artworks will be on display April 1-22 at Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N, with an open house and awards ceremony set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

“As we know, VHS students are incredible athletes, auto technicians, ag enthusiasts and robotic masterminds – but we also have some massively talented, creative and artistic students,” said Kacie Shaffer, fine arts teacher.

The art students’ works will vie for Best of Show, grade-level honors and other awards. The latter include awards in honor of Lee McBride, an avid supporter of the arts, and Billie Frost, longtime arts teacher at Vale High.

The community is invited to attend the awards ceremony and to view the exhibit during regular business hours at City Hall.

