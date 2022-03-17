MALHEUR COUNTY EDUCATION

The annual Malheur County Spelling Bee attracted parents and students last week to the half-day event. More than 100 students competed for a chance to go to Washington, D.C.

Liam Grove of St. Peter Catholic School in Ontario spells out a word during the Malheur County Spelling Bee March 10. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

NYSSA – Nyssa sixth-grader Ava Anderson was crowned champion of the Malheur County Spelling Bee at Nyssa Elementary School last Thursday, March 10.

To win, she correctly spelled “inkling,” which means a slight knowledge, suspicion or a hint.

Anderson earned an opportunity to go to Washington, D.C., at the end of May to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Second place overall in the Malheur County Spelling Bee went to May Roberts fourth-grader Presley Unger. Angel Barrientos, a second-grader from Adrian, claimed a third-place finish overall.

More than 100 students competed in the bee, said Matt Murray, principal at Nyssa Elementary School, which sponsors the event.

Elias Wheeler-Householder, a sixth-grade student at May Roberts Elementary School, takes his time to spell out a word. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Aruara Epperson, a seventh-grader at Harper, gets the words right during the Malheur County Spelling Bee at Nyssa Elementary School March 10. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Addison Gerulf a sixth-grader from Annex competed in the Malheur County Spelling Bee March 10. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Addie West, an Adrian seventh-grader, takes her time to spell out a word during the Malheur County Spelling Bee. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Willowcreek seventh-grader Taylor Stepleton spells her word correctly at the Malheur County Spelling Bee. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

More than 100 students participated in the Malheur County Spelling Bee March 10. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Waiting to walk to the microphone to test one's spelling skills is part of the gig at the Malheur County Spelling Bee. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The annual Malheur County Spelling Bee tests the spelling skills of students ranging in age from first-grade to eighth-grade. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Judges keep a close score at the Malheur County Spelling Bee. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Parents and relatives and spectators crowded into the Nyssa Elementary School March 10 during the Malheur County Spelling Bee competition. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

