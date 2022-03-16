PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of Sandra D. Mayo, Estate of Marlin Dean Barklow, Estate of Kevin Ray Degler, Notices of Public Hearing

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Sandra D. Mayo, Case No. 6254. Notice is hereby given that Tobin L. McBride has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 16, 2022.

Publish Dates: March 16, 23, & 30, 2022

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Marlin Dean Barklow, Case No. 6249. Notice is hereby given that Deborah A. Walters has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 2nd, 2022.

Publish Dates: March 2, 9, & 16, 2022.

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of: KEVIN RAY DEGLER, Deceased. CASE NO. 6247 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Patricia Marie Degler has been appointed Personal Representative. All Persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached to the Personal Representative at P.O Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Christine D. Mosier-Crysler, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on March 2nd, 2022.

Publish Dates: March 2, 9, & 16, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Vale Planning Commission will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the City Council Chambers at Vale City Hall, 15 Longfellow Street North, Vale, Oregon, to make a recommendation on the Vale Planning Action described below.

Vale Planning Action: An annexation and rezone request from Harry and Tammy Chamberlin as follows: 1) to annex into the City limits of Vale a parcel of property in the Malheur County Urban Growth Area (UGA) consisting of 5.33 acres, more particularly identified as Tax Lot 7701 of Tax Map 18S4519A; and 2) to rezone the parcel from UGA-Residential to Vale R-1.

The public hearing before the Planning Commission will follow the procedural requirements for quasi-judicial land use actions under Oregon law and Vale City Code Title VIII-Zoning.

Documents concerning the proposed annexation and zone change will be available at City Hall at least seven days before the public hearing. Copies may be obtained at reasonable cost.

Comments on any or all of these matters may be submitted in writing to Todd Fuller, Vale City Manager prior to or at the hearing. Written or oral testimony may be given at the hearing. Failure to raise an issue in person or in writing at the hearing with sufficient specificity to allow the decision maker an opportunity to respond to the issue precludes appeal to the Land Conservation & Development Commission.

Inquiries may be directed to Todd Fuller, City Manager, 150 Longfellow Street N., Vale, OR 97918, telephone 541-473-3133.

Publish Date: March 16, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Vale Planning Commission will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the City Council Chambers at Vale City Hall, 15 Longfellow Street North, Vale, Oregon, to consider the Vale Planning Action described below.

Vale Planning Action: A conditional use application from David M. Roberts to allow a 6-plex in an R-1 residential zone at 110 Ash Street, Vale, Oregon 97918.

The public hearing before the Planning Commission will follow the procedural requirements for quasi-judicial land use actions under Oregon law and Vale City Code Title VIII-Zoning.

Documents concerning the proposed conditional use will be available at City Hall at least seven days before the public hearing. Copies may be obtained at reasonable cost.

Comments on this matter may be submitted in writing to Todd Fuller, Vale City Manager prior to or at the hearing. Written or oral testimony may be given at the hearing. Failure to raise an issue in person or in writing at the hearing with sufficient specificity to allow the decision maker an opportunity to respond to the issue precludes appeal to the Land Conservation & Development Commission.

Inquiries may be directed to Todd Fuller, City Manager, 150 Longfellow Street N., Vale, OR 97918, telephone 541-473-3133.

Publish Date: March 16, 2022