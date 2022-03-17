MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

From 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, area residents can drive to the Vale Fire Hall to partake in a steak or crab dinner. The event, sponsored by the Vale Community Coalition, produces funds for Vale parks.

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando wants the community to converge on the Vale Fire Hall March 26 for the annual crab feed. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

VALE – It’s time to sidle up for the annual Vale Crab Feed at the Vale Fire and Ambulance Fire Hall.

The event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26. It is sponsored by the nonprofit Vale Community Coalition.

“It is a longstanding community event that supports community projects,” said Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando, who is on the coalition board.

Proceeds from this year’s feed will be used to support Vale parks, said Jennifer Tolman, also a member of the coalition.

Money from last year’s event went to provide matching funds for a grant from the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board to develop a city parks master plan, said Tolman.

The crab feed will be a drive-thru event. The event made around $10,000 last year, said Tolman. More than 300 meals were served in 2021, said Tolman.

The menu for the crab feed is about the same as last year with some minor variations.

Patrons can purchase the combo dinner – two crab halves, a 16-ounce steak, baked potatoes, green salad, pasta salad and a roll for $50.

The crab dinner which consists of two crab halves, a baked potato, green salad, pasta salad and a roll is $30.

The steak dinner is $30, for a 16-ounce steak, baked potato, salad and roll.

Customers can also add more crab and steak to their meals, at $25 for added crab and $20 for an added steak.

To purchase tickets, visit the Vale Community Coalition Facebook page or call Tolman at Malheur Drug at 541-473-3333 in Vale.

